Bobrovsky stopped 31 shots in Friday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

Florida never trailed in the game, but twice Bobrovsky let New York tie it up before Carter Verhaeghe finally put his team ahead for good midway through the third period. Bobrovsky has won three straight starts and hasn't allowed more than three goals in five straight, and through nine outings in December he's gone 6-3-0 with a 2.68 GAA and .908 save percentage.