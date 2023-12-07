Bobrovsky stopped 29 of 33 shots in Wednesday's 5-4 win over Dallas.

After holding the Stars to one goal through the first two periods, Bobrovsky surrendered three goals in the final frame, allowing the Stars to cut the Panthers' lead to 5-4, though he'd ultimately hang on for his third straight win. The 35-year-old Bobrovsky had allowed just three goals in his previous three starts, posting a sparkling.958 save percentage in that span. He improved to 12-6-1 on the season with a .910 save percentage and 2.49 GAA on the season.