Bobrovsky stopped 27 of 31 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Avalanche.

The Avalanche rallied to tie the game in the third period, but Matthew Tkachuk put the Panthers ahead for good with 3:30 left in the contest. This was Bobrovsky's third win in his four outings, and he improved to 10-12-1 on the season. He's added a 3.29 GAA and an .894 save percentage through 25 appearances. With Spencer Knight (undisclosed) going on injured reserve Tuesday, Bobrovsky is in line to serve as the unquestioned started until his teammate returns. The Panthers finish their road trip out west with a game in Vegas on Thursday.