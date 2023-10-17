Bobrovsky kicked aside 31 of 34 shots in a 4-3 win against the Devils.

Bobrovsky was staked to a 4-0 lead, as Sam Reinhart (x2), Carter Verhaeghe and Niko Mikkola provided the offensive support. However, a couple of third-period power plays and an even-strength goal made things hairy in the final few minutes, especially with the extra attacker, but Bobrovsky was able to hold on for the win. The Panthers are back on the ice in Sunrise against the Maple Leafs for their home opener Thursday.