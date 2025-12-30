Bobrovsky made 22 saves in Monday's 5-3 win over the Capitals.

The veteran netminder saw Dylan Strome sneak a shot past him early in the third period, giving Washington a 3-2 lead, but Bobrovsky stood tall the rest of the way as the Florida offense responded. Bobrovsky has been benefitting from plenty of offensive support in December, going 7-1-0 over his last eight starts despite a middling 2.72 GAA and .891 save percentage.