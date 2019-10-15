Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Hangs on for win

Bobrovsky stopped 17 shots in Monday's 6-4 win over the Devils.

New Jersey jumped out to a 4-1 lead early in the second period, but Bobrovsky was able to settle down after that and reaped the rewards when Florida staged a comeback. The veteran netminder is now 2-2-1 with a shaky 3.89 GAA and .870 save percentage to begin his tenure with the Panthers, but his track record suggests Bob could flip the switch at any time.