Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Healthy going forward
Bobrovsky (upper body) is fine after missing Sunday's win over the Maple Leafs, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
Bobrovsky was injured during Saturday's practice, but coach Joel Quenneville relayed that the netminder is expected to play Thursday versus the Kings. The 31-year-old has faced his fair share of scrutiny this season, as he's posted an .896 save percentage, 3.29 GAA and 16-12-4 record in the wake of signing a seven-year deal worth $10 million AAV.
More News
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Picks up mystery injury•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Cruises past Canucks•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Facing Vancouver•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets early hook against Sabres•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting in Buffalo•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.