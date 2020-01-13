Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Healthy going forward

Bobrovsky (upper body) is fine after missing Sunday's win over the Maple Leafs, George Richards of The Athletic reports.

Bobrovsky was injured during Saturday's practice, but coach Joel Quenneville relayed that the netminder is expected to play Thursday versus the Kings. The 31-year-old has faced his fair share of scrutiny this season, as he's posted an .896 save percentage, 3.29 GAA and 16-12-4 record in the wake of signing a seven-year deal worth $10 million AAV.