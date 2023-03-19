Bobrovsky made 33 saves in a 4-2 win over the Devils on Saturday.

He and the kitties were down 2-0 heading into the third period, but the team stormed back with three goals in a 2:30 span in the middle of the final frame to secure the win. Bobrovsky has started 12 straight games (8-3-1) and has a six-game point streak (5-0-1). With Bob's strong play, the Panthers are within one point of the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.