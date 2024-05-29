Bobrovsky made 21 saves on 23 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win against New York in Game 4 of the series.

Bobrovsky was busy in the first period of Tuesday's win with 13 saves, but he only faced 10 more shots over the final 40 minutes. This was a result of Florida controlling the play over their opponent again -- it's the ninth time in the last 10 games that Bobrovsky has faced less than 30 shots on goal. The 35-year-old netminder has a record of 10-5 with a 2.31 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 15 postseason appearances. Bob and the Panthers will be in New York on Thursday for Game 5.