Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: History repeating itself
Bobrovsky made 19 saves in a 3-2 loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday.
Bobrovsky's counting stats have been creeping in the wrong direction since 2016-17 -- yes, that long. But Bob has done this before. He won a Vezina in 2013 and then saw his numbers go in the wrong direction the next three seasons. Then he won again in 2017, only to see the same thing happen the next three years. So, Bobrovsky is either a major bounceback candidate next season or this decline is real. The Panthers invested several truckloads of cash in him, so they are hoping it's the former. It's hard to bet against that. Bob is in his prime (for a goalie) and you can never count this guy out.
