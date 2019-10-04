Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Hits speed bump in Game 1

Bobrovsky made 25 saves in his Panthers' debut Thursday against the Lightning. He allowed four goals in a 5-2 loss.

The Panthers have high hopes for this multi-million-dollar man, but Game 1 in Florida was tough -- he and his teammates lined up against their high-octane cross-state rivals. Bobrovsky can hardly be faulted on the night -- the Bolts are one of the top-three teams in the league and last season's President's Trophy winners. We love Bob in Florida, so consider this a tiny speed bump. He'll deliver elite results this season, so enjoy the ride.