Bobrovsky allowed one goal on 27 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over Utah.
Bobrovsky gave up a third-period power-play goal to Logan Cooley, which cut the Panthers' lead to 2-1 at the time. A pair of empty-netters provided some late help. The Panthers' usually formidable offense has been limited to 14 goals over the last seven games, and Bobrovsky has gone 2-3-0 with 11 goals allowed over his five starts in that span. He's now 18-9-1 with a 2.69 GAA and a .903 save percentage through 28 starts this season. The Panthers' next game is at home Saturday versus the Bruins.
More News
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Set to face Utah•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Tough loss to Avs•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Between pipes against Avalanche•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Takes tough loss to Canes•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: In goal against Hurricanes•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Snags 17th win•