Bobrovsky stopped 17 of 19 shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Senators.

Bobrovsky's strong performance was sandwiched by an early and late goal for the Senators, but otherwise, he held firm to get the team back in the win column. With Saturday's victory, the 37-year-old netminder now has an 18-12-1 record with a 2.90 GAA and an .881 save percentage through 31 games this season. The win was his first of the calendar year across four tries. While his overall quality of play has taken a step back since last year, the back-to-back Stanley Cup Champions are bound to get into the playoff mix in the Atlantic Division at some point, which should lead to Bobrovsky having a chance to turn his season around. He remains on pace for his third consecutive year with 30-plus wins, giving him solid fantasy value in most two-goalie formats moving forward.