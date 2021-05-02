Bobrovsky made 31 saves on 35 shots in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Blackhawks.
Bobrovsky needed to protect a three-goal lead for the last 19 minutes of the game. He made it interesting but ultimately held on for the win. The Russian goalie has an 18-8-2 record with a 2.97 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 30 appearances. Bobrovsky has been sharing the net with Spencer Knight while Chris Driedger (lower body) recovers from injury.
