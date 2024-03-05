Bobrovsky stopped 26 of 28 shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Rangers.

Special teams was the story of the game, as Bobrovsky only allowed goals when the Rangers had a power play. He kicked aside all 16 even-strength shots sent his way. He was especially solid in the third period as the Rangers could not get one past him even with an extra attacker late in the frame. This was the third consecutive win for Bobrovsky and the 10th in his past 11 starts. The wins just keep on piling up for the 35-year old netminder and the Panthers -- he is a must-start option for fantasy managers.