Bobrovsky saved 24 of 27 shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win against the Penguins.

Bobrovsky struggled early in Sunday's contest as he allowed three of the first four goals of the game. After the seven-minute mark in the second period, however, he kept Florida's net spotless throughout the rest of regulation, overtime, and three shootout attempts. The 36-year-old netminder is up to a 30-15-2 record with a 2.46 GAA and a .907 save percentage. With Sunday's win, Bobrovsky is the fifth goaltender across the league to reach the 30-win threshold. He has played exceptionally well down the stretch with a 7-2-0 record and a .929 save percentage in his last nine games. He should be a lineup lock in all fantasy formats when his name is called upon for the Panthers. However, the Panthers don't play again until Friday, capping his potential this week in the fantasy playoffs.