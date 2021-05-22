Bobrovsky was pulled after allowing five goals on 14 shots in Saturday's 6-2 loss to Tampa in Game 4.

Beginning the series as the Panthers starting goalie, Bobrovsky and back-up Chris Driedger have been in and out of the Cats net due to poor play. After replacing Driedger to help seal the deal in Game 3 for the Panthers, Bobrovsky made just nine saves in this contest and factored into his team now facing elimination Monday night in Game 5. In his two starts in the series, the Russian has allowed 10 goals on 54 shots.