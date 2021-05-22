Bobrovsky was pulled after allowing five goals on 14 shots in Saturday's 6-2 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 4.

Bobrovsky and backup Chris Driedger have been in and out of the Cats' net due to poor play, with the former having gotten first crack as the starter. After replacing Driedger to help seal the deal in Game 3 for the Panthers, Bobrovsky made just nine saves in this contest and factored into his team reaching the precipice of elimination heading into Monday night's Game 5. In his two starts in the series, the Russian has allowed 10 goals on 54 shots.