Bobrovsky made 34 saves Thursday in a 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 2.

He faltered early -- the Leafs dominated play and were up 2-0 by 5:10 of the first period. And it looked like the clock had struck 12 on Bobrovsky's luck this postseason. But he pulled his game together, stymying the Buds' best as his team rallied with three unanswered goals. Bobrovsky has the ability to go on great runs over the span of a couple of weeks. These runs have been few and far between over the last few years, but right now, Bob looks like the Bob of old. Look out Leafs if he can keep this up.