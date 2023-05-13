Bobrovsky turned aside 50 shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Maple Leafs in Game 5 of the Panthers' second-round series.

Florida handed the veteran netminder a 2-0 lead in the first period, and Bobrovsky needed both skill and luck to weather the storm as Toronto desperately mounted a comeback. He faced 30 shots in the second and third periods combined, then kicked out another nine in OT before Nick Cousins potted the series winner. Bobrovsky has re-discovered his Vezina-caliber form in the postseason, winning seven of his last eight starts with a 2.47 GAA and .928 save percentage to put the Panthers through to the conference finals against the Hurricanes.