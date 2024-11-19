Bobrovsky will tend twine on the road against Winnipeg on Tuesday.

Bobrovsky will make his 14th start of the campaign -- he's 9-3-1 with a 2.89 GAA and an .897 save percentage. The 36-year-old will attempt to win two games in a row against the Jets, as he posted a 27-save shutout against Winnipeg on Saturday. The Jets rank second in the NHL with 4.11 goals per game through 18 contests.