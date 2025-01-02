Bobrovsky will be between the pipes at home versus Carolina on Thursday.

Bobrovsky appeared in eight of the Panthers' 13 games this season in which he posted a 6-2-0 record and 2.34 GAA. The veteran netminder currently sits tied for third in victories this season behind Connor Hellebuyck (24) and Jacob Markstrom (19). The Russian is on pace to reach the 50-game mark for the fourth consecutive season and should also cruise to the 30-win mark as well.