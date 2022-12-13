Bobrovsky will get the starting nod at home versus Columbus on Tuesday, Colby Guy of Florida Hockey Now reports.
Bobrovsky will make his fourth straight start with Spencer Knight (illness) unavailable. Considering the veteran netminder gave up four goals in each of his previous two contests, he will likely find himself watching from the bench once again whenever Knight is fit enough to start.
More News
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Allows four goals in loss•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Facing Kraken on Sunday•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Struggles continue•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting in Tampa Bay•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Light workload in win•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting Thursday•