Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: In goal against Washington
Bobrovsky will guard the goal during Thursday's home game against the Capitals, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Bobrovsky was unbeatable in his last start Saturday against Detroit, stopping all 22 shots he faced en route to a 4-0 victory and his first shutout of the season. The 31-year-old backstop will look to stay sharp in a tough home matchup with a Washington club that's won four straight games and is 7-1-1 on the road this year.
