Bobrovsky will start Tuesday's Game 1 on the road versus the Maple Leafs, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

There was some misdirection at Tuesday's morning skate, with Alex Lyon leaving the ice first during the practice session. It was Bobrovsky who led the Panthers onto the ice for pregame warmups. After reclaiming the starting job in the first round versus the Bruins, Bobrovsky went 3-1 over five appearances with a 3.94 GAA and an .891 save percentage, though he won the last three games to help the Panthers advance.