Bobrovsky will protect the home goal versus the Maple Leafs on Friday in Game 3, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bobrovsky has allowed nine goals on 50 shots while losing the first two games of the second-round series. He'll look to right the ship on home ice, where he was 20-9-2 with a 2.44 GAA and a .906 save percentage over 31 regular-season games. He also went 1-1 with six goals allowed on 41 shots over two home games versus the Lightning in the first round.