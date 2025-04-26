Now Playing

Bobrovsky will patrol the home crease against Tampa Bay on Saturday in Game 3, Colby Guy of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Bobrovsky is coming off a 19-save performance in Thursday's 2-0 shutout victory. He has gone 2-0 with a 1.00 GAA and a .951 save percentage through two starts this postseason. Tampa Bay ranks 15th in the playoffs with 20.5 shots per game.

