Bobrovsky will guard the home goal in Wednesday's Game 4 versus the Hurricanes, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Bobrovsky will be looking to close out the Eastern Conference Finals in a sweep, which would be his fifth straight win. He's allowed just five goals over his previous four contests, posting a 0.89 GAA and a .973 save percentage in that span.
