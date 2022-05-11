Bobrovsky will patrol the home crease during Wednesday's Game 5 versus the Capitals, Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports.

Bobrovsky wasn't great in Monday's Game 4 against Washington, surrendering two goals on just 16 shots, but he was still able to come away with a win thanks to strong defensive play and adequate goal support from his teammates. He'll try to secure his third win of the postseason in a rematch with the same Capitals team Wednesday.