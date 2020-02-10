Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: In goal Monday
Bobrovsky will get the starting nod on the road against the Flyers on Monday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Bobrovsky's game has hit the skids of late, as he is 1-3-1 with a 3.53 GAA and .897 save percentage in his last five outings. With the Panthers trying to track down a playoff spot, the last thing they need is their $70 million netminder underperforming. Florida is heading into a back-to-back, which means Samuel Montembeault figures to be between the pipes for Tuesday's clash in New Jersey.
