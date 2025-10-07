Bobrovsky will get the starting nod at home against the Blackhawks on Tuesday.

Bobrovsky will kick off his 2025-26 campaign with a clash versus the NHL's second-worst team last season, the Blackhawks. The veteran netminder has reached the 30-win mark in three of the last four seasons while also featuring in at least 50 games in each of those campaigns. There is no reason to expect this year to be any different, so fantasy players can expect another workhorse campaign from Bobrovsky in 2025-26.