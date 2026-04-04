Bobrovsky will be between the pipes for Saturday's road matchup against Pittsburgh, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bobrovsky is coming off a 28-save performance in Thursday's 2-1 win over Boston. He has a 27-21-1 record this season with four shutouts, a 2.96 GAA and an .881 save percentage through 50 appearances. During the 2025-26 campaign, Pittsburgh ranks sixth in the league with 3.46 goals per game.