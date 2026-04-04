default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Bobrovsky will be between the pipes for Saturday's road matchup against Pittsburgh, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bobrovsky is coming off a 28-save performance in Thursday's 2-1 win over Boston. He has a 27-21-1 record this season with four shutouts, a 2.96 GAA and an .881 save percentage through 50 appearances. During the 2025-26 campaign, Pittsburgh ranks sixth in the league with 3.46 goals per game.

More News