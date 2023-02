Bobrovsky will be between the home pipes versus Colorado on Saturday, Katie Engleson of Bally Sports Florida reports.

Bobrovsky has been great since Saturday's All-Star Game as he has won both starts, giving up only two goals on 67 shots. The wins over San Jose and Tampa Bay improve his record to 14-13-2 with a 3.09 GAA and .902 save percentage. He will take on the Avalanche, who are tied for 23rd in NHL scoring, averaging 2.96 goals per game.