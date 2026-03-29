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Bobrovsky will defend the road net against the Rangers on Sunday. per Rob Darragh of the Panthers' official site.

Bobrovsky will get the second half of Florida's back-to-back after Daniil Tarasov played in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Islanders. The 37-year-old Bobrovsky has won his last two outings while allowing only four goals on 48 shots. He has a 26-20-1 record this campaign with four shutouts, a 3.02 GAA and an .878 save percentage across 48 appearances. The Rangers rank 26th in the league with 2.81 goals per game this season.

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