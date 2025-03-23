Now Playing

Bobrovsky will patrol the home crease against Pittsburgh on Sunday, according to Doug Plagens of the Panthers Radio Network.

Bobrovsky will get the second half of Florida's back-to-back after Vitek Vanecek played in Saturday's 6-3 loss to Washington. The 36-year-old Bobrovsky has a 29-15-2 record with five shutouts, a 2.45 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 46 appearances this season. Pittsburgh sits 18th in the league with 2.94 goals per game in 2024-25.

