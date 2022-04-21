Bobrovsky will get the starting nod at home versus Detroit on Thursday.
Bobrovsky is technically riding an 11-game winning streak, though he was pulled in two games over that stretch for which Spencer Knight went on to secure a victory. Still, the veteran Bobrovsky has posted a 2.72 GAA and .903 save percentage over that 13-game stretch. Heading into the final games of the season, Bobrovsky could get a few extra days off in order to get him ready for the playoffs and is a lock to be the Game 1 starter.
