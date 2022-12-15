Bobrovsky will get the starting nod at home versus the Penguins on Thursday, George Richards of Panthers Press Box reports.

Bobrovsky is coming off a 22-save shutout performance against the Blue Jackets and will be making his sixth straight appearance between the pipes. It seemed as though perhaps Bobrovsky has reclaimed his spot as the No. 1 option for the time being but the duo of Bobrovsky and Spencer Knight figure to continue splitting the workload.