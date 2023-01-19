Bobrovsky will guard the road crease versus Montreal on Thursday, Katie Engleson of Bally Sports Florida reports.

Bobrovsky will make his sixth consecutive start, having gone 3-1-1 with a 3.19 GAA in his last five contests. With Spencer Knight (undisclosed) on the shelf, the veteran Bobrovsky figures to continue to see the majority of the workload while Alex Lyon will serve as the backup.