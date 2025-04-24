Bobrovsky will protect the road goal in Thursday's Game 2 versus the Lightning, Rob Darragh of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bobrovsky stopped 20 of 22 shots in Tuesday's Game 1 win, and he'll look to stretch the Panthers' lead again Thursday. The 36-year-old is 3-3-0 with a 2.36 GAA and an .896 save percentage over six outings in April.