Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: In goal Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bobrovsky will protect the road goal versus the Kings on Thursday, Rob Darragh of the Panthers' official site reports.
Bobrovsky will look to overcome a tough outing in Anaheim from Tuesday, in which he allowed seven goals on 32 shots in a loss. He's given up at least three goals in five of his last six outings, with the lone exception being a shutout win over the Golden Knights. Bobrovsky faces a Kings team that has scored 18 goals over the last six games.
