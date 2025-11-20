Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: In goal Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bobrovsky will get the starting nod at home versus the Devils on Thursday.
Despite giving up five goals on 15 shots (.667 save percentage), Bobrovsky picked up his ninth win of the season against the Canucks on Monday. The veteran backstop trails Colorado's Scott Wedgewood (11) and Anaheim's Lukas Dostal (10) in victories this season. A clash with a banged-up New Jersey squad, which will be without Jack Hughes (finger), sets Bobrovsky up well to secure his 10th win of the year.
