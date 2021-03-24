Bobrovsky will get the starting nod on the road versus the Blackhawks on Thursday, George Richards of Panthers Press Box reports.

Bobrovsky conceded six goals on 50 shots in his last two outings, both losses, following his six-game winning streak. With the Russian netminder stumbling, he has once again found himself splitting the duties with Chris Driedger but could once again take the bulk of the workload if he can get back on the right path.