Bobrovsky will get the starting nod on the road against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bobrovsky will be in the crease for the first time since Jan. 19 versus Chicago after the club's previous two games against the Hurricanes were called off. In his lone appearance this year, Bobrovsky was subpar at best, giving up four goals on 36 shots (.889 save percentage), though he did secure a win.