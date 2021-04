Bobrovsky will get the starting nod on the road against the Hurricanes on Tuesday, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.

Despite a three-game winning streak, in which he has posted a 1.96 GAA, Bobrovsky continues to share the workload with backup Chris Driedger. The 32-year-old Bobrovsky will look to carry that momentum into Tuesday's match versus a Carolina club he has faced just once this year.