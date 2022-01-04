Bobrovsky will get the starting nod at home versus the Flames on Tuesday.

Bobrovsky went 3-2-0 with a 2.64 GAA in his previous five contests but has yet to record a shutout this season. In fact, the 33-year-old netminder hasn't blanked an opponent since the 2019-20 campaign and has just one shutout since joining the Panthers. Still, Bobrovsky remains one of the top netminders in the league it should offer solid fantasy value moving forward.