Bobrovsky will get the starting nod at home versus Vegas on Tuesday.
Bobrovsky will be making his eighth consecutive appearance between the pipes for the Panthers, having posted a 4-3-0 record and 2.65 GAA in his last seven contests. The 34-year-old Russian should continue to see the majority of the starts for the Cats moving forward. As such, Bobrovsky should be a top-end fantasy target given his expected heavy workload down the stretch.
