Bobrovsky will get the starting nod on the road versus the Ducks on Tuesday.

Bobrovsky has given up three or more goals in four of his last five outings, while posting a 3-2-0 record and 2.79 GAA. Even with a capable backup behind him in Daniil Tarasov, fantasy managers should continue to expect Bobrovsky to reach the 50-game mark for the ninth time in the last 10 seasons.