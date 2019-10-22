Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: In goal Tuesday
Bobrovsky will get the starting nod for Tuesday's home clash with Pittsburgh, David Work of WPLG Local 10 News reports.
Bobrovsky's move to Florida has been less than stellar to start the year, as the netminder is 2-2-2 with a 4.07 GAA and .872 save percentage. October has never been a prime month for the Russian, who sports his worst monthly save percentage (.904) in October for his career, so there is certainly plenty of time for him to turn his year around.
