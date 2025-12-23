default-cbs-image
Bobrovsky will get the starting nod on the road against Carolina on Tuesday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bobrovsky is rolling right now, posting a five-game winning streak during which he is sporting a 2.74 GAA and .895 save percentage. While he has only featured in four of the Cats' last eight contests, with Daniil Tarasov starting the other four, Bobrovsky remains the No. 1 option in the crease and should be near the top of the games-played list at the end of the year.

