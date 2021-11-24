Bobrovsky will get the starting nod versus the Flyers at home Wednesday.
Bobrovsky remains undefeated in regulation this season, as he is sporting an 8-0-2 record in 11 outings along with a career-best 1.99 GAA. With a back-to-back on the horizon, the Russian netminder figures to split the next two games against Washington and Seattle on Friday and Saturday, respectively, with backup Spencer Knight but has firmly taken hold of the starting job in Florida.
